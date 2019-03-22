× Cool and wet for the first weekend of Spring

On the average, March is our fastest warming month of the year. However, this month has been cooler and wetter than the norm.

Our cool, wet trend will continue for the first weekend of Spring. Highs will be in 50s with sunny skies Saturday and with rain developing Sunday afternoon. Rain will continue through Monday morning and up a half-inch is likely as a cold front moves across the state.

Skies will clear Monday afternoon and high temperatures will cool into the 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny skies will stay with through mid-week with highs rising into the 50s by Wednesday.

After a cool start, late next week it will finally feel like Spring. Our warm up will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs near 70 degrees.

We’ve had seven wet days this month.

This has been a cool, wet month so far.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Rain will develop late Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday night through Monday morning.

After a cool start, late next week it will finally feel like Spring.