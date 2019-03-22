Caught on Camera: Fountain Square hero dog thwarts would-be burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bad guys, beware! it’s the Underdog of Fountain Square. On Tuesday, one pooch took it upon herself to save the day when a burglar busted into her owner’s home. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said the man broke through the first-floor window of a home on Orange Street. Once inside he met Roxy, a large, 90-pound dog, and she was determined to thwart the crook.

"Super proud of her, tried to tell everyone I could," said Roxy's owner Donnie Massing. "I tried to brag about her as much as I can." Neighbors who saw the crime called 911 before hitting record on their phone. Police said the suspect ran upstairs to avoid the dog and tried to escape from a second-floor window.

"When he was trying to climb out of the window, he had one leg out of the window, and then I guess Roxy was trying to pull him back in the house," Massing said.

The suspect eventually broke free, and is seen in video falling down two roofs while yelling, "There's a big dog!" Police arrived as he hit the ground head first. Roxy's owners are calling her a hero.

“It's a big relief knowing that the guy got caught, and won’t be around here any particular time soon,” Massing said.