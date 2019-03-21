Tom Hanks embodies Fred Rogers in photos from upcoming movie ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

The likeness is astonishing!

TriStar Pictures released a few stills from the upcoming moving about Mister Rogers starring Tom Hanks—and the Oscar winner nails the look!

The movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, is directed by Marielle Heller. Hanks plays Fred Rogers, the man behind Mister Rogers Neighborhood, the classic kids show that ran from 1968 through 2001.

The movie is based an article from journalist Tom Junod, who wrote about the friendship the two formed before Rogers died in 2003.

Actor Matthew Rhys plays Junod, a reporter for Esquire who’s assigned to profile the TV icon. But Junod is skeptical of Rogers, who eventually wins him over and changes his perspective on life.

In pictures released from the movie, Hanks embodies the beloved TV host, wearing a red cardigan and khaki pants while sporting Rogers’ trademark hair.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood hits theaters on Nov. 22, 2019 from TriStar Pictures.

This is the second recent high-profile project about Fred Rogers, who was also the subject of the 2018 documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which was nominated for numerous awards.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie: