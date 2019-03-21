Social media platforms become space for rumors during crime investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the case of missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson, IMPD says people are speculating and posting rumors online. Police say that could be hurting legitimate tips. Not just in this case, but in all cases.

“We always appreciate the ones that want to help,” said Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police.

Police want people to think twice before hitting send. Social media platforms are more often becoming a space for rumors and theories, instead of facts. Local and state police recommend calling them first.

When people post false facts, that makes their job harder. Sgt. Perrine says to make sure the account you’re getting your information from, is credible.

Law enforcement’s concern is that people are posting and accusing others of crimes that they didn’t commit.

“Our concern is some people get falsely accused and there’s a judicial process to prevent that from happening. But sometimes when that social media comes in, that information is so instant then suddenly that person becomes a target of public criticism when they’re not even a target of a criminal investigation,” said Sgt. Perrine.

If you have a legitimate tip for a crime, Indiana State Police recommend giving them a call or sending an e-mail before reposting information on social media.