× Police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old with autism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old.

Christian Tackett was last seen Monday. He’s about 6’1” and 140 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Tackett has been diagnosed with autism, mild intellectual disability, and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.

Police said he was last known to be wearing a gray t-shirt with “Jesus” written on the front, a blue Starter-brand jacket, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).