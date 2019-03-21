Investigators ask for help determining who intentionally set 6 fires in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators are asking the public to help find the person(s) responsible for starting six fires in Lawrence County.

The county sheriff’s office received multiple fire reports between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fires involved two occupied houses, one vacant mobile home, the Highview Baptist Church and two wildland fires, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal and the sheriff’s office determined the fires were intentionally set.

Anyone with information about these fires is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 812-275-3316 and ask for Dispatch or the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Indiana Arson Hotline callers are not required to provide their name.

