× IMPD officer injured in crash with semi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is injured after a crash involving a semi on the near east side.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on WB I-70 near Rural Street. The officer hit his head in the crash, and medics transported him to the hospital to get checked out.

A semi that was possibly involved is a quarter mile west of the crash scene. Indiana State Police are investigating it.