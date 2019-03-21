× Greenfield OfferUp deal for iPhone ends in armed robbery, arrest of 2 teens

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Two teenagers robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday night after they’d arranged a deal for an iPhone through the OfferUp app, police say.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to Florence Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report that an SUV was chasing two people, one of whom had a gun.

Officers found the SUV and talked to the driver, 22-year-old Cameron Morris, who said he’d come from Indianapolis to Greenfield to buy an iPhone. He’d arranged the deal through the OfferUp sales app.

When he arrived for the exchange, two young men met him. One of them pulled a handgun, pointed it at Morris and took his cash, police said. Morris told police he chased the suspects through the neighborhood in his SUV before officers arrived.

A witness identified the suspects as a 17-year-old from Greenfield and a 16-year-old from Indianapolis. Both were visiting friends in the area, police said. Officers located the handgun at the home the two were visiting and recovered some of the stolen money.

Both juvenile suspects were taken to the Delaware County Juvenile Facility on preliminary charges of robbery and pointing a firearm.