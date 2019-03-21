Colts reach $24 million deal with linebacker Justin Houston

Posted 4:08 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, March 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts tosses the ball after being sacked by Justin Houston #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have made a big splash in the NFL’s free-agent pool: Justin Houston.

The two-year, $24 million agreement was confirmed by a source with knowledge of the situation, and first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston, 30, is the proven pass-rush threat the Colts have missed since career sack leader Robert Mathis retired after the 2106 season. He has 78.5 career sacks in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including 18.5 the last two years.

This story will be updated.

