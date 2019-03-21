× Celebrate spring with weekend events at the Indianapolis Zoo, beer garden at Newfields or with the 2019 Colts Cheerleaders

Colts Cheerleader Audition Showcase

Hilbert Circle Theatre

After celebrating 35 seasons in Indianapolis this year, the Colts Cheerleaders are turning the page to begin the next chapter of Colts Cheerleading! And you can be one of the first to see who will be chosen to join the 2019 Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders! On Saturday at 3pm at Hilbert Circle Theatre downtown, 50 hopefuls will compete in hopes of being chosen for one of the coveted spots during the Audition Showcase. The event will be emceed by Indianapolis Colts Safety, Matthias Farley. Plus, you’ll recognize another familiar face as CBS4’s own Rachel Bogle returns to the judging panel again this year! Tickets are still available. VIP tickets include a Colts Cheer Calendar and the opportunity to have a photo with the newly announced 2019 Colts Cheerleaders.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets: Block Out Cancer Night

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Join the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 24th for Block Out Cancer Night! This special night is dedicated to raising awareness as well as honoring and celebrating everyone that has been affected by cancer. Fans purchasing this special ticket will receive a Pacers Cancer Awareness Knit cap, which come in a variety of colors to choose from that signify your support of cancer research. A portion of each ticket will be donated to benefit the St. Vincent Foundation. Tip off against the Denver Nuggets is set for 5pm that evening. Doors open at 4pm.

Kelly Clarkson: “Meaning of Life” Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson is bringing her “Meaning of Life” tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Friday, March 22. She will be joined by special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli. The show kicks off at 7pm.

xZOOberance

Indianapolis Zoo

Head to the Indianapolis Zoo for xZOOberance! This is a new spring festival featuring 12 days of fun from March 21-April 7. You’ll enjoy huge outdoor musical instruments, animal matching games and creative crafts like a fun springtime pinwheel to mesmerize the kiddos. Or head to the Bicentennial Pavilion for unforgettable décor, live music and dancing, along with spring-centric art and activities. And, of course, don’t miss encounters with animals. Head to the Cheer Garden, where they will have craft beer and wine for adults plus a special menu featuring Bavarian pretzels, kettle chips, picnic snacks and kid-friendly refreshments. Note: xZOOberance activities run Thursdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Beer Garden Opening Celebration

Newfields

Celebrate the return of spring at the official opening celebration for the Beer Garden at Newfields on Sunday, March 24, from 11am-4pm. Be the first to purchase a cold glass of Among the Leaves– the crowd favorite brew by Sun King Brewing Co. No celebration is complete without food, so OCA by Goose the Market will be onsite selling authentic hot dogs and sausages. Guests can order shareable items like the charcuterie board and a giant grilled pretzel from Pat’s Philly Pretzels on the regular Beer Garden menu. Sun King Brewing Co. will also be onsite with their sprinter van offering samples of Among the Leaves and their other award winning brews will be available for purchase. Sun King swag will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Spring 2019 Whale of a Sale

Grand Park: The Sports Campus at Westfield

Don’t miss Indiana’s largest kid’s consignment sale featuring 700+ families, 100,000 items and 42,000 square feet of shopping! The Spring Whale of a Sale consignment event is taking place March 21-24 at Grand Park in Westfield. Browse through a huge selection of clothing for babies all the way up to teens as well as toys, shoes, strollers, bikes, books, nursery items, maternity, furniture and more at a fraction of the retail price!

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival

The Sanctuary on Penn

The Historic Sanctuary in downtown Indy will transform into a wizarding world of wonders complete with magic and mischief during the Wizards and Witches Beer Festival happening March 21-23. The event will host tastings of over twenty beers. Be sure to explore the Lair of Secret Cider Potions and Adult Butterscotch Beer. There will be multiple magical photo ops, food and live music from the Sorceress Sisters and DJ Merlin. Note: This is a 21+ event.

