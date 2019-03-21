AM rain before heading toward a pleasant Friday/Saturday

Posted 6:58 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, March 21, 2019

Low pressure is sliding to our NE leaving us with a few pesky light showers this morning.  A few accidents have already been reported so drive cautiously while we're dealing with wet pavement.The bulk of the rain is over, just some spots of drizzle the rest of the morning.  This afternoon we'll have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s.  We will be a little cool for the season.  Temperatures should be in the 50s this time of the year.  After 6pm we should see enough breaks in the clouds to give us a nice sunset.

Friday will be a little bit better as we'll be partly to mostly sunny and should hit 50 degrees by the afternoon.  It will be a bit breezy with sustained winds of 15mph and gusts up to 20mph. Saturday looks great!  Plenty of sunshine with a seasonable high of 55.  Same temperatures for Sunday but a few showers are possible.

