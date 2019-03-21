× ‘A much-loved member of our department’: Carmel police mourn death of former K9 officer

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former K9 officers.

According to Carmel police, retired K9 Wazir died last week at the home of his handler, Sgt. Fisher.

Wazir, nicknamed “Wazi,” was born in the Netherlands and brought to the U.S. for police work. He was a dual-purpose dog, meaning he was trained both to find drugs and track down suspects.

He joined the Carmel Police Department in 2010; his first handler was Sgt. Kinyon and Sgt. Fisher was his second handler. He retired in June 2018.

“Our deepest condolences to the Fisher family and the Kinyon family. Wazi was a much-loved member of our department and the loss will be felt by everyone,” the department wrote on Facebook.