A cool, wet month so far for central Indiana

On the average March is our fastest warming month of the year. Since March 1st we have gained one hour of daylight and the daily average high temperature has risen by nine degrees. However, this month has been cooler and wetter than the norm.

A cold front will move across the state Friday morning and winds will gust 20 to 30 miles per hour as the front passes. Skies will clear Friday afternoon after some morning clouds.

The first weekend of Spring will be a cool one with highs in the 50s. We’ll have a full day of sunshine Saturday with rain developing during the day Sunday. Rain will continue through Monday as a cold front moves across the state. Temperatures will cool into the 40s early next week.

