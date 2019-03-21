4 people from Kokomo arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Posted 10:17 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18PM, March 21, 2019

(Left to right) Nevey Claar, Sean Tarr, Christopher Soderlund, and Derek Elliot (Photos courtesy of the Howard County Jail)

KOKOMO, Ind. – Four people from Kokomo were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found various drugs during a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police say two troopers stopped a Buick Rendezvous driven by Derek Elliott, 24, on Apperson Way near Havens Street for driving without headlights and disregarding a stop sign.

While officers were speaking with Elliot, they allegedly smelled marijuana emitting from the Buick.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police say officers found methamphetamine, Xanax, Suboxone, a hypodermic needle, various prescription pills, counterfeit money, and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed that Elliott was purportedly driving on a suspended license. Elliot and a passenger named Sean Tarr, 21, also allegedly provided false identifying information when officers asked for their name and dates of birth.

Elliott and Tarr were both taken into custody, as were two other passengers,  Nevey Claar, 19, and Christopher Soderlund, 23.

All four face preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled four substance, possession of a scheduled three substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elliott and Tarr face an additional charge of identity deception. Elliott also faces an additional count for driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

