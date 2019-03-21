2 people killed, 2 toddlers taken to hospital after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died and two toddlers were hurt in a crash in Delaware County overnight.

Police say four people were traveling along State Road 32 on the northeast side of Daleville around 12:30 a.m. At some point, their car veered off the roadway and hit a tree. Both the driver and one passenger died.

Officers say medics transported two toddlers in the car to the hospital for observation.

Investigators are trying to determine if weather was a factor in the crash. They say there was heavy rain in the area.

