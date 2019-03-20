× Why police issued Silver Alert, not Amber Alert, for missing 8-month-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The search continues for an 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis, and police issued a statewide Silver Alert for the baby, saying she’s in extreme danger.

Amiah Robertson went missing last week. Amber Robertson, Amiah’s mother, reported her missing to police on Saturday, but Amber told police she actually went missing last Thursday.

Amber says she didn’t think Amiah was in danger—that’s why she says she waited two days to report it.

Yesterday, police issued a Silver Alert, saying Amiah is in extreme danger. Authorities say the family has been telling them conflicting stories about what happened.

Amber says the baby girl was last seen at the babysitter’s house on the near west side. Detectives searched the home for hours on Tuesday, focusing on a detached garage, but it’s unclear if they found anything.

A lot of people are curious about why a Silver Alert was issued instead of an Amber Alert, so we asked police.

They said the information they have about Amiah’s disappearance doesn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. Police say they need suspect vehicle information, license plate information, and a location where the vehicle is headed in order to issue an Amber Alert. That’s why they issued a Silver Alert instead. Police want to emphasize that it shouldn’t take away from the fact that they believe Amiah is in danger, and they are desperately searching for her.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck. If you have any information about her disappearance, call 911 immediately.