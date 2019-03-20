The Tie Dye Lab in Avon makes creating your own wearable, colorful art fun and easy for all ages

AVON, Ind.– Several years ago, Bart Fisher’s college roommate came to him with an idea: to open a do-it-yourself tie dye shop.

He didn’t immediately go for the idea, but after a few years of prodding and planning, Fisher and his business partners opened The Tie Dye Lab in the Avon Station Shopping Center located off Rockville Road.

Over the course of their research, they explored other tie dye studios and decided they needed to set themselves apart in one very specific way.

“At the other places, you had to wait 24 hours and come back or wait 4 hours and come back. You couldn’t tie it yourself, you couldn’t dye it yourself,” Fisher said. “So we spent about a year and a half in our garage with the process trying to figure out the dye, the items, the timing, the chemicals and everything else”

After perfecting their process, Fisher and his partners knew they were ready and officially opened for business in 2017.

Now, The Tie Dye Lab experience has made its one of Hendricks County’s favorite hot spots for a creative date night, team outing, birthday party or just a place for people of all ages to drop in and make your own custom masterpiece.

As far as Fisher and the rest of his Tie Dye Lab team know, they are the only ones who do it like this: where the process is do-it-yourself and you can take your masterpiece home with you that day.

“If you’re an 8-year-old child, it’s spectacular because you can open it up and see what you made before you walk out the door,” he said.

When you walk in, the staff will greet you and walk you through the process which starts with picking an item. And they have a lot to choose from: from shirts and hoodies, bags, onesies, towels and much more!

“We have baby blankets, soccer and crew socks, hats, bucket hats, beanies for winter time, baseball caps small and large, tote bags, drawstring bags, pillow cases, beach towels, dog shirts for the other children of the family,” Fisher added.

You can also customize your item with a pre-screened decal to support your favorite team, university, or cause.

“An awareness ribbon [decal] is free if you want to put it on any item no matter what color you do,” he said. “Every awareness has a different color. So blue, orange, yellow—whatever the cancer or the disease is, we let you do the awareness ribbon for free.”

With advanced notice, they can even make custom logos.

Four Things You Need to Know About The Tie Dye Lab:

The Tie Dye Lab is unique because—unlike most other studios– you get to be hands-on with the entire process of tying and then dying your own item. Then, you don’t have to leave your item and pick it up later. At the end of your visit, you’ll get to take your finished item with you!

The Tie Dye Lab is open Tuesday-Friday from 11am-8pm, Saturdays from 10am-8pm and Sundays from 12pm-5pm.

You can schedule ahead online if you have a party or large group. But for a regular visit, you can just drop in. The average amount of time to complete one project is 45 minutes-1 hour, depending on the item you choose.

They even offer special events and programs like pre-school story time, home school science classes and more. They also have plans to offer home school art classes this spring.

Then, you choose your colors and tie-dye style.

“We’ve got 33 colors that are all on the wall,” Fisher explained. “You pick 3 of them and each additional color if you want to do a full rainbow would be 6 total colors.”

They’ll ring you up and then the really fun part of the tie dye process begins.

“We take [the item] through a chemical bath—our “secret sauce… then bring it to a dye table where your dye is ready to go and you dye it based upon the pattern that you tied,” he said.

The whole process takes between 45 minutes to an hour depending on the item. During the 15-20 minutes it takes for the dye to process, you can take a break and play games in their cozy lounge area.

“We have two chalkboard walls that kids can draw on, we’ve got family games and WiFi but we try to keep the families around the table for UNO and Go Fish and things like that,” said Fisher.

Then, it’s time to finish up your tie dye creation.

“We set the dye using chemical and heat and then rinse it out, wring it, put it in a bag with special detergent to get the dye out and then you take it home,” he said.

For more information about The Tie Dye Lab, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

