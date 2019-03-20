It is time for spring cleaning! And if you're thinking more than your house could use a tidying up. Financial experts say you might be right. Now is a great time to start and most of the items that should be on your financial spring cleaning list can be completed in less than 30 minutes. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to talk about spring cleaning your financial situation.
Spring cleaning your finances
-
Moves to make when you get a raise or promotion
-
Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow, predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
-
Financial steps to take every year
-
Very cold air sticks ahead of next snow
-
Reasons to file your taxes early
-
-
Prepare to lose an hour as daylight saving begins Sunday
-
Bloomington greenhouse spends several days cleaning up following flood
-
Know the signs of impending financial distress
-
Super Worm Moon: When to see the final supermoon of 2019
-
Great gift ideas for kids and grandkids
-
-
January is National Clean Up Your Computer Month: ‘Not to scare anyone, but the worst could happen’
-
Daylight saving time starts this weekend, but why do we spring forward?
-
National Maple Syrup Festival, Mardi Gras on Main top exciting weekend of events around central Indiana