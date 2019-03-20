Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Spring cleaning your finances

Posted 4:52 pm, March 20, 2019, by

It is time for spring cleaning! And if you're thinking more than your house could use a tidying up. Financial experts say you might be right. Now is a great time to start and most of the items that should be on your financial spring cleaning list can be completed in less than 30 minutes. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to talk about spring cleaning your financial situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.