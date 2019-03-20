Rain moving in as spring begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown is on! Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m.

Highs today are back below average, mainly in the upper 40s.

Our next weather maker is approaching from the west, so expect light rain to increase over the next few hours.

The first couple hours of the morning will just be drizzle to sprinkles, but expect scattered showers once we get to lunchtime and school dismissal times. Increasingly moderate rainfall will happen after 7 p.m.

Despite the gloomy day, rain totals will only be between a tenth to a quarter inch. Already saturated ground will stay muddy with just a couple dry days until the next round of rain next week.

It'll be rainy for Wednesday evening and then cloudy for most of the overnight hours. Lows will dip to just 34 degrees, which is right at the average.

Expect tomorrow's temperatures to be a bit of a repeat of today. It may feel just a bit better since we'll have more dry time.

The first weekend of spring will be just a little bit above average with sunshine to start and rain chances to finish.