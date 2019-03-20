Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Rain moving in as spring begins

Posted 6:58 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, March 20, 2019

The countdown is on!  Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m.

Highs today are back below average, mainly in the upper 40s.

Our next weather maker is approaching from the west, so expect light rain to increase over the next few hours.

The first couple hours of the morning will just be drizzle to sprinkles, but expect scattered showers once we get to lunchtime and school dismissal times.  Increasingly moderate rainfall will happen after 7 p.m.

Despite the gloomy day, rain totals will only be between a tenth to a quarter inch.  Already saturated ground will stay muddy with just a couple dry days until the next round of rain next week.

It'll be rainy for Wednesday evening and then cloudy for most of the overnight hours.  Lows will dip to just 34 degrees, which is right at the average.

Expect tomorrow's temperatures to be a bit of a repeat of today. It may feel just a bit better since we'll have more dry time.

The first weekend of spring will be just a little bit above average with sunshine to start and rain chances to finish.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.