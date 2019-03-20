× Police looking for missing Hendricks County mother last seen Friday

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Avon police sent an alert about a missing Hendricks County mother.

According to the Avon Police Department, Najah Ferrell was last seen on March 15 around 3 a.m. at her home near Dan Jones Road and County Road 100 South.

Since then, no one has heard from her. She was initially reported missing to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which turned the case over to police in Avon.

Ferrell is 30 years old and approximately 5’4” and 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.