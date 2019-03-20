Organizations working to be a force for good on the east side following deadly stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was stabbed to death on the east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at the Abbey Meadows Apartments on North Shortridge Road near 10th Street around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from at least one stab wound. He died at the scene.

The news of a man being stabbed to death only a few buildings away from Indiana Black Expo’s new hub and the YMCA is unfortunate news for them to hear, because they’ve been working for many years trying to be a force for good on the east side.

"The east side has some challenges and a lot of times those are negative things that happen," Ransburg YMCA Executive Director Nancy Short said.

Police believe the man stabbed to death at Abbey Meadows Apartments may be related to a domestic issue.

The news of the homicide doesn’t sit well with Short. For 60 years, the Ransburg YMCA has been trying to offer more services to the east side.

"For the teens that come here; they see a lot of negative and a lot of things happening with their friends. We just try to build up their skills and resilience," Short said.

On Tuesday, Indiana Black Expo announced they were bringing a new Performance Arts Academy to the Crossroads Bible College building on North Shortridge Road. Their goal is to bring new opportunities for kids and teens.

But not even 24 hours later, a man was stabbed to death a few buildings down.

"It’s hard because there is a lot of positive on the eastside and so really trying to help to get our message and our mission out that we’re here to serve people. We’re for the youth development, for healthy living, and for social responsibility," Short said.

Short said the positive work can be overshadowed when there is crime, but with IBE moving next door she said they can work together to change the perception.

"I’m excited for what the future holds with Indiana Black Expo right next door. Being able to work hand and hand with them and really complementing each other services," Short said.

She knows what they’re doing is making a difference. She found that out recently when a young man spoke at a YMCA event.

"He said to the gym full of people if my friends who died had been at the Y the day they died; they would still be here," Short said.

If you have any information on the stabbing incident, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.