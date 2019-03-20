× Noblesville police determine vehicle seat found covered in blood, teeth was involved in suicide

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities have determined that a suspicious seat found discarded in a Noblesville parking lot this week was from a vehicle involved in a suicide investigation.

Noblesville police were called to investigate the seat outside of a Lowe’s store Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found the seat with blood and several adult teeth on and around it.

Police say they were able to locate the owner Thursday, who told officers that someone took their life inside the vehicle in Pennsylvania in January.

The owner purchased the vehicle following the suicide through a third-party, without any prior knowledge of the incident, according to police.

After finding the (teeth) from the suicide, police say the owner removed the seat and left it in the parking lot.