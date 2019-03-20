Noblesville police determine vehicle seat found covered in blood, teeth was involved in suicide

Posted 5:52 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09PM, March 21, 2019

(Photo By Noblesville Police)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities have determined that a suspicious seat found discarded in a Noblesville parking lot this week was from a vehicle involved in a suicide investigation.

Noblesville police were called to investigate the seat outside of a Lowe’s store Tuesday night. When officers arrived, they found the seat with blood and several adult teeth on and around it.

Police say they were able to locate the owner Thursday, who told officers that someone took their life inside the vehicle in Pennsylvania in January.

The owner purchased the vehicle following the suicide through a third-party, without any prior knowledge of the incident, according to police.

After finding the (teeth) from the suicide, police say the owner removed the seat and left it in the parking lot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.