Man killed in stabbing at east side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was stabbed to death on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the Abbey Meadows Apartments on North Shortridge Road near 10th Street around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-50s suffering from at least one stab wound. He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office will determine his official cause of death.

Police say they’ve been to this apartment before at least twice for domestic complaints, according to an officer on scene.

Investigators are speaking with potential witnesses and neighbors.