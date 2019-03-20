Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Man killed in stabbing at east side apartment

Posted 6:11 am, March 20, 2019, by

Photo from scene of stabbing on March 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was stabbed to death on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to the Abbey Meadows Apartments on North Shortridge Road near 10th Street around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-50s suffering from at least one stab wound. He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office will determine his official cause of death.

Police say they’ve been to this apartment before at least twice for domestic complaints, according to an officer on scene.

Investigators are speaking with potential witnesses and neighbors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.