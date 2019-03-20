Indianapolis couple to get married at White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Save the date! A couple will soon get married at an Indianapolis White Castle.

Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson won a White Castle wedding radio contest hosted by RadioNOW 100.9. White Castle and the radio station partnered to find the right couple to satisfy their Crave for each other at a Castle campaign.

The couple had to submit a 250-word story on why they deserved to get married at White Castle, which was judged on creativity, sincerity and originality.

“Jeffrey and I were middle school sweethearts before reconnecting later in life,” said Pugh. “We’ve set a date for our wedding on several occasions but life has gotten in the way and they ended up falling through. It means so much to us to be able to have a simple and sweet wedding at White Castle.”

Pugh and Jackson say they have been together for four years since reconnecting and have one daughter together.

White Castle will provide catering for up to 20 people for the wedding. RadioNOW 100.9 is providing a wedding cake, photographer, floral arrangements, wedding bands and a DJ.

The wedding is scheduled to take place later this month at the White Castle on 55 W. South St.

White Castle says more than 75 couples have been married at “Love Castles” across the country over the past 10 years.