Human trafficking of teenage girl leads to arrest of 19-year-old from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the alleged human trafficking of a 16-year-old runaway girl.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ledarreus Dean, was taken into custody as a result of an undercover prostitution investigation conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday.

Over the course of the investigation, IMPD officers say they observed Dean driving the teen to a meeting location in the 2900 block of N. Shadeland Ave. on the city’s northeast side.

After further investigation, Dean was taken into custody for suspicion of human trafficking-sexual trafficking of a minor, a level 3 felony.

The victim was transported to the Department of Child Services.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.