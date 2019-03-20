Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Human trafficking of teenage girl leads to arrest of 19-year-old from Indianapolis

Posted 3:40 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, March 20, 2019

Ledarreus Dean (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the alleged human trafficking of a 16-year-old runaway girl.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ledarreus Dean, was taken into custody as a result of an undercover prostitution investigation conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday.

Over the course of the investigation, IMPD officers say they observed Dean driving the teen to a meeting location in the 2900 block of N. Shadeland Ave. on the city’s northeast side.

After further investigation, Dean was taken into custody for suspicion of human trafficking-sexual trafficking of a minor, a level 3 felony.

The victim was transported to the Department of Child Services.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.