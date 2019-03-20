× Cool for the first full day of Spring

Finally, Spring is here. Our Thursday will begin with clouds and a few sprinkles. Skies will clear late in the afternoon and we’ll have warmer temperatures with highs near 50 degrees. Dry weather will be with us for the rest of the week with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday.

We’ll warm to a high near 60 degrees Sunday with a chance for rain late in the day. A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and we’ll have cooler weather early next week.

So far this month we’ve had over two inches of rain.

Spring has finally arrived.

We’ll have clouds and a few sprinkles Thursday morning.

Skies will clear late Thursday.

Highs will be warmer Thursday afternoon.

Expect a sunny Friday.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Showers will develop late Sunday.

Showers are likely Monday.