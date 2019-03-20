× Colts, Clayton Geathers nearing agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of retaining another of their own.

Free agent safety Clayton Geathers is close to agreeing to a contract to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. IndyStar’s Joel Erickson was first to report the pending deal.

The veteran safety visited Dallas and Tampa Bay earlier this week before deciding to stay in Indy.

Terms of Geathers’ new deal aren’t immediately known. However, a source indicated early negotiations with him were “complicated” because of Geathers’ recent health issues.

The 2015 fourth-round pick has been one of the defensive leaders, but has missed 22 games over the past four seasons with a variety of injuries. The most serious was a disc injury in 2016 that required surgery.

General manager Chris Ballard has never hidden his affinity for Geathers.

“I love everything Clayton Geathers stands for,” he said.

Geathers will be the latest player retained by Ballard. Previously re-signed: placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Margus Hunt and cornerback Pierre Desir.

This story will be updated.

