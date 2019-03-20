Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Colts, Clayton Geathers nearing agreement

Posted 11:15 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, March 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Clayton Geathers #26 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up be the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of retaining another of their own.

Free agent safety Clayton Geathers is close to agreeing to a contract to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. IndyStar’s Joel Erickson was first to report the pending deal.

The veteran safety visited Dallas and Tampa Bay earlier this week before deciding to stay in Indy.

Terms of Geathers’ new deal aren’t immediately known. However, a source indicated early negotiations with him were “complicated” because of Geathers’ recent health issues.

The 2015 fourth-round pick has been one of the defensive leaders, but has missed 22 games over the past four seasons with a variety of injuries. The most serious was a disc injury in 2016 that required surgery.

General manager Chris Ballard has never hidden his affinity for Geathers.

“I love everything Clayton Geathers stands for,” he said.

Geathers will be the latest player retained by Ballard. Previously re-signed: placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski, defensive lineman Margus Hunt and cornerback Pierre Desir.

