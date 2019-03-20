Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 3 ‘Roster Construction’ available

Posted 6:23 pm, March 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the Colts’ resignings, which remaining free agents Indy may soon acquire, and how the team’s offseason moves impact their draft plan.

In this episode of the Colts Bluezone Podcast, Hopkins fills in for Griffiths, who is busy covering March Madness. Hopkins and Chappell talk about what the Clayton Geathers resigning means for the Colts, and pin-point a few free agents they could see Indianapolis sign. The guys also speculate on how the Colts’ free agent signings could change how they implement their draft strategy.

We can’t forget about the competition either. Chappell and Hopkins talk about the moves made around the AFC South, and how the division currently breaks down.

