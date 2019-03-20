× After sample testing, 2 Franklin elementary schools implement E-Learning Day Thursday

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin Community Schools will implement an E-Learning Day Thursday for Needham Elementary and Webb Elementary.

This comes after FCS requested a second round of winter sampling be conducted, following a recommendation by EnviroForensics.

FCS says they received preliminary results Wednesday, which showed 3/7 samples at Webb Elementary, and 2/10 samples at Needham Elementary were above the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s screening levels. The samples of air were taken from below the concrete floor at both schools and sent to a lab for analysis.

EnviroForensics will be conducting additional sampling during spring break, says FCS. The school district say an update will be provided on March 28.

EnviroForensics was hired in the summer to do sampling of Webb and Needham Elementary schools following the release of testing that showed higher levels of PCE and TCE in some homes near the old Amphenol site.

That report was prompted by parents’ concerns over the number of pediatric cancer cases in the area.