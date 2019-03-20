3 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Indy’s northwest side

Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Posted 11:49 am, March 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A momentary pause by a driver led to a three-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side Wednesday morning.

According to officials from the Pike Township Fire Department, the accident occurred just after 8 a.m. along 62nd and Corporate Drive when a car traveling eastbound on 62nd was attempting to turn in front of an oncoming westbound car. The eastbound driver hesitated, which then caused the westbound driver to strike his vehicle.

A box truck hit the eastbound car from behind; the truck overturned and blocked the road.

Officials reported that the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the box truck was not hurt.

The road was closed for about two hours during cleanup but has since reopened.

