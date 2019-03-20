Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

1 dead after car-train crash in Johnson County

Posted 12:48 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32AM, March 20, 2019

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A single-vehicle traffic accident involving an SUV and a CSX freight train has claimed a life.

Authorities in Johnson County were called to the scene of the train-vehicle crash late Tuesday at the intersection of Co. Rd. 100 E. and Co. Rd. 600 N., near Whiteland. Investigators say the SUV appears to have been traveling eastbound on 600 N. where it crossed the tracks and was struck by the train. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection has train warning lights and a stop sign but no crossing guard arm. The force of the crash pushed the SUV approximately a quarter of a mile along the train tracks.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

