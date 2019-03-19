UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for an 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis. Police are asking the public for help with finding Amiah Robertson.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent out the baby’s photo with a vague description of what happened early Tuesday morning. We spoke with Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, overnight, and she revealed more details about the day leading up to her daughter’s disappearance.

She says she was with her ex-boyfriend, who is not Amiah’s father, at a Motel 6 on Friday, March 15 for a date. That was the last time Amber saw her daughter. She reported Amiah missing to police on Saturday.

“I was scared, worried on where she could be, if she is ok. I’m just hoping she is, and that she is safe. And I’m just…hoping she isn’t with someone that could do any harm to her,” Amber told CBS4.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

“They couldn’t do an Amber Alert because someone knew where she was, and it didn’t fit in as a category for an Amber Alert,” Amber said.

ISP issued a Silver Alert for Amiah around 11 a.m. on Tuesday—about nine hours after IMPD initially asked the public for help with finding her.

This is the criteria for a Silver Alert according to ISP:

1. The person must be a Missing Endangered Adult, Missing Endangered Child, High Risk Missing Person or have a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority (Physician, Physician’s Assistant, or Nurse Practitioner):

a. Missing Endangered Adult, I.C. 12-7-2-131.3; or

b. Missing Endangered Child, I.C. 10-13-5-4.4; or

c. High Risk Missing Person, I.C. 5-2-17-1

2. There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.

3. A request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

4. Enter the missing endangered adult, and vehicle information (if applicable), into the Indiana Data and Communications System (IDACS) / National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.