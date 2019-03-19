Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Shortage of paramedics impacting IU Health

Posted 6:06 pm, March 19, 2019, by

IU Health Lifeline truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IU Health has dozens of openings for paramedics, but can’t find anyone to fill them. It’s a trend that’s only getting worse.

“There’s been a downward trend over the last 10 years, if not longer,” said Matt Wright, a Regional Supervisor for IU Health Lifeline. “We’re finding that it’s harder and harder to find paramedics nowadays.”

Because of the shortage, current employees are working around the clock by picking up overtime to keep ambulances on the streets.

“Most of our paramedics typically work about an extra shift a week,” Wright said. “That’s kind of the common trend here at lifeline.”

Wright says there are multiple factors behind the shortage.

“One of the biggest ones over the last probably five years in Indiana is that there are less and less places for people to go out and get a paramedic education,” Wright said. “That’s typically a two year process. With class time, ride time in the field, and clinicals at the hospitals themselves.”

You can find paramedic programs at Ivy Tech and also local hospitals. It also takes about six months to become an EMT, which you have to become first before becoming a paramedic.

“So you’re looking at a two to three year process from start to finish,” Wright said.

You can find current paramedic openings at IU Health HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.