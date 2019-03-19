Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

Senate approves bill that would make Indiana superintendent an appointed post

Posted 5:05 pm, March 19, 2019, by

File photo of the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters have elected their final state schools superintendent after the state Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill making the position one appointed by the governor.

The Senate approved the bill 29-19 Tuesday, sending the measure to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature. The bill was one of his legislative priorities.

Beginning in 2021, the Indiana Department of Education will be led by a secretary of education. Current Superintendent Jennifer McCormick’s term expires in 2020. She isn’t seeking re-election.

The bill moves up the change by four years as the Republican-dominated Legislature passed a law in 2017 making it an appointed position starting in 2025 after numerous policy disagreements with former Democratic Superintendent Glenda Ritz.

Indiana is one of 13 states with an elected superintendent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.