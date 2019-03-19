× Police arrest suspect in connection with 2018 murder case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with a 2018 murder.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 28-year-old Clifton Coats Jr. was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

On the afternoon of March 30, 2018, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 3000 block of East 35th Street. Police found 28-year-old Gregory Harris dead from gunshot wounds.

The investigation into Harris’ death eventually led police to Coats. Lawrence police located and arrested him Saturday on unrelated charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging determination in the case.