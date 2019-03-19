× Lovely Tuesday followed by rainy Wednesday

What a gorgeous day! Tuesday will be pretty close to average with a high of 51. High pressure remains in control today so a mostly sunny sky is expected. As high pressure slides away, we’ll see clouds increasing, mainly Tuesday evening and overnight. Wednesday will bring rain. A bit of drizzle possible during the morning commute but most of the rain will be in the middle of the day. The rain will be light and should only total about a tenth of an inch or less but some areas north may see closer to a quarter of an inch of rain on Wednesday.

Spring officially begins at 5:58 on Wednesday evening but the first full day of spring on Thursday will be better. Still chilly but at least we’ll have sunshine both Thursday and Friday. The weekend will start off fantastic with plenty of sun and temps touching 60.

