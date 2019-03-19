× Lockdown, large police presence at Madison-Grant High School after gunshots reported

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. – A school went on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of gunshots nearby.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 9:05 a.m. at Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School, 11700 South S.R. 9, Fairmount.

Numerous agencies responded and the sheriff’s office said more than 100 officers from different jurisdictions were involved.

The first officers at the scene did an initial sweep of the school and learned the sound that was reported originated outside the building. More officers arrived to check buildings, parking lots and a nearby wooded area.

Once those areas were cleared, officers went back into the school for another sweep. Indiana State Police also used a helicopter to conduct an aerial search.

After officers completed their sweeps around 9:45 a.m., the superintendent and principal were notified that nothing had been located. Police noted there was active construction at the school around the time the gunshots were reported.

The school canceled the lockdown, allowing the school day to proceed as scheduled. Uniformed officers remained at the school during passing periods to make sure students were safe.

Multiple agencies were involved in the response, including the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Fairmount police, Alexandria police, Gas City police, Grant County EMA, Madison County EMA and ambulance service from both counties.