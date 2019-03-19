BREAKING: Indianapolis police ask for public’s help with finding 8-month-old girl

Posted 4:38 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45AM, March 19, 2019

Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 8-month-old girl is missing from Indianapolis, and police are desperate to find her.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding Amiah Robertson.

The details of her disappearance are still under investigation, and detectives are still looking for any tips regarding Amiah’s whereabouts.

Amber Robertson, Amiah’s mother, says the baby was last seen at a house along South Holmes Avenue on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

