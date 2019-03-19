Indiana family upset after bloody pig head thrown onto property

DUGGER, Ind. – Members of a western Indiana family say they feel threatened after someone left a bloody pig head on their property.

The family, who has the last name “Pigg,” said surveillance cameras captured a car driving by their Dugger home and tossing something outside.

Homeowner Joe Pigg told WTHI said the pig head ended up on his property just three minutes after he turned off the porch lights. The family discovered it Saturday morning.

“My wife got up to go to work and she came back in fairly quickly and said hey, somebody did something. There’s a cut-off head in our front yard,” Pigg told WTHI. “So I got up, checked it out and saw that it was a pig head and I started watching video and seeing where it came from.”

Pigg said the incident is the latest in a series of personal threats. In a separate incident, someone slashed his wife’s tires.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told WTHI the incident is under investigation.