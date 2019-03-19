Indiana defeats St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in NIT first round

Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Morgan had 28 points as Indiana topped St. Francis (Pa.) 89-72 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night. Aljami Durham added 22 points for the Hoosiers.

Morgan shot 10 for 13 from the floor.

Devonte Green had 12 points and six assists for Indiana (18-15). Justin Smith added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana headed to halftime trailing 40-34, but the Hoosiers were able to outscore the Red Flash 55-32 in the second half to roll to the 17-point victory. The Hoosiers’ 55 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points for the Red Flash (18-15). Jamaal King added 19 points. Keith Braxton had nine rebounds.

