Indiana Black Expo announces new headquarters, performing arts academy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indiana Black Expo is hoping its latest project will help reach more minority youth in the community. IBE just bought the Crossroads Bible College building on the east side of Indianapolis.

The non-profit will relocate its headquarters there and turn it into a hub for its performing arts academy.

Members have been looking for ways to improve the academic outcomes for the youth and ways to improve the city for a while. One of the people they’ve inspired is Lawrence Central High School freshman Amori Gray said.

Gray has a passion for music and dance. She’s one of thousands of young people in the community who’s life has been changed through IBE.

The new performance center will help young people like Gray utilize the arts to enhance the their academic and economic outcomes.

“So many people out there who have so many talents and aren’t able to express it so they do a lot of incriminating things. I feel like if they have the chance to be able to express themselves through and would help them. It’s like therapeutic type situation,” Amori Gray said.

IBE plans to spend $4 million to renovate the building in phases over the next several years. IBE will start offering some programs out of the building this summer.

