Disciplinary commission accuses Attorney General Curtis Hill of misconduct in groping case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is accused of attorney misconduct.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission said Hill broke the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct. The rebuke comes after Hill was accused of inappropriately touching four women at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018 during a party celebrating the end of the legislative session.

The commission is tasked with investigating complaints against attorneys. Hill, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, will have the opportunity to defend himself. The commission said Hill has 30 days to respond to the complaint. Ultimately, the Supreme Court will determined if misconduct occurred and if a sanction is appropriate.

Several lawmakers, including leading Republicans, have called for Hill to resign. Democrats called for impeachment. A special prosecutor assigned to the case declined to file criminal charges against Hill in October, saying the charges couldn’t be proven in court.

In the disciplinary complaint, the commission wrote:

By his foregoing conduct, the respondent (Hill) committed criminal acts, each of which reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in violation of Rule 8.4(b) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law.

The commission wrote that in touching the women and “making rude and sexually suggestive comments,” Hill “engaged in offensive personality in violation of Rule 22 of the Indiana Rules of Admission and Discipline.”

The complaint noted that that Hill, as the state’s attorney general, “holds a position of extreme public trust and his office touches on virtually all areas of state government.” As a government lawyer, the complaint said, Hill “has a heightened duty of ethical conduct that is long established in Indiana ethics law.”

The complaint said Hill’s conduct reflects poorly on the legal profession and does “incalculable harm” to the public perception of his office and state agencies.

The complaint also stated that Hill has denied responsibility for his actions, admitting he drank too much initially before claiming he wasn’t inebriated. He held “public news events in his role as Attorney General in which he denounced the allegations as untrue and implied the victims falsified their accounts. Later, the respondent portrayed the victims as mistaken or misperceiving his conduct,” the complaint said.

The complaint alleged that Hill “lacks remorse for his misconduct” and caused “actual or potential injury to his victims and their future careers.” It further alleges he “acted with the selfish motive to arouse his sexual desires.”