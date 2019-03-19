× Boilers arrive in Hartford for NCAA Tournament

HARTFORD, Conn. – Purdue touched down in Connecticut Tuesday night, back in the NCAA Tournament for a fifth consecutive year. The Boilers are hoping to get to a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998-2000.

“It’s always a good time to be in the tournament again,” said senior Grady Eifert. “The guys are ready.”

Purdue will be heavy favorites in their first round game, playing as a 3-seed in the South region against 14-seed Old Dominion.

“We know all teams are good here,” continued Eifert. “You take that ranking and throw it out the window because each team earned their way into this tournament, and anybody can beat anybody.”

That first round game will be a late one, with an estimated tip-off time of 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ve played in some nine o’clock games this year,” explained Eifert, “so an hour difference is not gonna be much different. If you’re not ready for a tournament game in March, you’ve got some problems.

“I think everyone will be locked in and ready to go.”