FDA announces expanded recalls of blood pressure medication, includes new lots of losartan

The FDA has announced two added recalls of blood pressure medication tainted with a cancer-causing impurity.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP, 50mg Due to the Detection of Trace Amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) Impurity found in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

The recall is the latest in an ongoing investigation into a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers or ARBs, which contain either valsartan, losartan or irbesartan and are used in patients with high blood pressure and other conditions.

Starting in July, separate lots of ARB blood pressure and heart failure medications from various companies were recalled around the world, including in the United States, due to containing similar impurities that are potential or suspected human carcinogens.

Here is the full list of recalled medications.

