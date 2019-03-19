Silver Alert in effect for missing 8-month-old Indianapolis girl

A rain/snow mix as we say goodbye to Winter

We are counting down the final few hours of Winter. Spring officially begins Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. We’ll start the day with a light rain/snow mix over our far northern counties. Our wintry mix will change to rain as temperatures rise by mid-morning and light rain will linger through the day, into the evening. Rainfall amounts will be light with most areas receiving less than a quarter inch of rain by 10pm.

Dry weather will be with us for the rest of the week with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday.

We’ll warm to a high near 60 Sunday with a chance for rain late in the day.

Lows will be near freezing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will begin with a rain/snow mix north of I 70.

Rain is likely by Noon.

Rain will continues through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s with 10-20 mph winds.

Light rain will end Wednesday evening.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely.

Spring begins Wednesday afternoon.

Our risk for strong and severe storms grows higher in Spring.

