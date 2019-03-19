× 6-year-old African elephant dies at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An African elephant that was born and raised at the Indianapolis Zoo has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that 6-year-old Nyah passed away following a short illness.

Zoo officials say the elephant started showing signs of abdominal discomfort on Sunday and veterinarians began care immediately.

According to the zoo, Nyah’s symptoms seemed typical of mild colic and she was drinking and eating, but the symptoms progressed rapidly and she died Tuesday morning. A necropsy is being conducted to better understand the cause of death.

“Nyah was a beautiful, fun and curious elephant, often seen following her big sister Zahara around,” wrote the zoo on social media. “We know that elephants grieve and each elephant in the herd was with Nyah after she died today to help them understand why she will not be with them anymore.”

The zoo says its staff, volunteers, members and the community will miss Nyah.

“She was an amazing ambassador for her species.”