18-year-old in Zionsville arrested on rape, sexual battery charges

Posted 4:30 pm, March 19, 2019, by

Reed Dodson (Photo courtesy of the Boone County Jail)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An 18-year-old in Zionsville has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges.

The suspect, Reed Dodson, is accused of sexually assaulting a female in September of last year.

The alleged victim says she and some friends went to Dodson’s home after receiving a phone call about two other friends drinking and possibly needing assistance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the victim got to the home, she says one of the friends left and they were concerned for his well-being, so the group left to look for him using an app to track his location, the affidavit says.

Eventually, the victim says she and Reed began to look for the friend on foot together, and that’s when Reed allegedly began trying to kiss her.

The victim says she told him “no,” but he pinned her arms down, took her pants off and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Reed reportedly sent the victim a text the following day saying he was sorry, but during an interview with a detective, Reed said the encounter was consensual.

