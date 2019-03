× WATCH: Bust-proof your NCAA bracket with Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Don’t fill out your bracket without first checking out Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic’s predictions!

The NCAA tournament, commonly refereed to as March Madness, tips off Tuesday.

The American Gaming Associated predicts $4.6 billion will be wagered on a collective 149 million brackets by more than 40 million people in 2019.

Hagan and Widlic took to Facebook Live to breakdown this year’s tournament.