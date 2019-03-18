Survey for IMPD body cameras

Posted 9:42 pm, March 18, 2019

IMPD squad cars. (CBS4 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Let your voice be heard by filling out IUPUI’s survey regarding the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and body cameras.

IMPD will roll out a pilot program next month and equip officers across three districts with body cams.

Indianapolis police will use public input to help create a detailed policy for the pilot program. The department estimates that it will cost up to $3 million to outfit every officer with a body cam.

Click here to take IUPUI’s survey.

