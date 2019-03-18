Quiet weather to start work week; more rain coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heading into severe weather season you'll want to take spotter training with the National Weather Service. Monday is Madison County's turn. For more info and dates, click here.

Even though we had a light snow on St. Patrick's Day, we'll actually be colder Monday. Highs should be in the low 50s this time of the year, but we'll only climb to about 46 today.

On the bright side, we'll have a mostly sunny sky and just a light breeze to balance out the below average temps as high pressure keeps us quiet for the beginning of the week.

Still cold Monday night with a low down to 27°. Clouds increase briefly with more sunshine expected for Tuesday.

Very little rain this week! Best chance for rain is on Wednesday and we'll only get up to a tenth of an inch of rain then. Right now no concerns for severe weather with this.

Temperatures get warmer after Monday. In fact, we'll be pleasantly close to normal for the rest of the work week and above average for the upcoming weekend. Really lovely end to the week with sunshine and comfortable temps.